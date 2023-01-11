Jesus modelled servant leadership during His life on earth. He chose to humble Himself even though He was by very nature God and served the disciples who followed Him and the people He encountered.

Whether He was healing them, delivering them or washing their feet, He served their needs.

He showed love by setting aside His own preference and schedule, time after time, to meet people where they were at.

What does serving mean for us?

As followers of Jesus, we are called to be Christ-like. The word Christian means ‘little Christ.’

To that end, we are to mimic how He gave His time and energy to meet the needs of those around Him.