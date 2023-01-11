Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
Jesus knew that his mission was now finished, and to fulfill Scripture he said, “I am thirsty.” A jar of sour wine was sitting there, so they soaked a sponge in it, put it on a hyssop branch, and held it up to his lips. When Jesus had tasted it, he said, “It is finished!” Then he bowed his head and gave up his spirit. (John 19:28-30 NLT)
What is communion?
The word communion literally means ‘the act of sharing or holding in common; participation.’
Communion in the Christian faith is a discipline that we practice to remember Jesus and all that He has done for us.
Jesus sacrificed His own life so that we would have the opportunity to accept Him into our hearts and lives and be freed and forgiven of our sins (things we have done that are directly against God’s best for us).
We acknowledge our separation from God through our sinful lives apart from Him.
We state that we believe in the sacrifice of Jesus and His resurrection.
We confess that Jesus is Lord and ask Him to come into our hearts.
When you received Jesus, you likely said a prayer that goes something like this:
Father God,
I acknowledge that I have been living apart from you up until now.
I believe that you died on the cross to redeem my life and the lives of others. I believe that you rose from the dead and are seated at the right hand of the Father in Heaven.
I confess that you are Lord, Jesus, and I ask you to come into my life and be with me forever.
In Jesus’ name,
Amen.
The sacrifice of Jesus is the linchpin of our faith. Without His sacrifice, there would be no atonement of sin aside from each person answering for their own transgressions. Jesus took all sin – past, present, and future – onto His shoulders on the cross. His body was broken, and His blood was shed so that we could be forgiven and reconnected to the Father – God.
It is for this reason that we take communion and remember Him.
Tomorrow we will look at communion from a more practical standpoint. Join us!