When you received Jesus, you likely said a prayer that goes something like this:

Father God,

I acknowledge that I have been living apart from you up until now.

I believe that you died on the cross to redeem my life and the lives of others. I believe that you rose from the dead and are seated at the right hand of the Father in Heaven.

I confess that you are Lord, Jesus, and I ask you to come into my life and be with me forever.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen.

We acknowledge our separation from God through our sinful lives apart from Him.

We state that we believe in the sacrifice of Jesus and His resurrection.

We confess that Jesus is Lord and ask Him to come into our hearts.

The sacrifice of Jesus is the linchpin of our faith. Without His sacrifice, there would be no atonement of sin aside from each person answering for their own transgressions. Jesus took all sin – past, present, and future – onto His shoulders on the cross. His body was broken, and His blood was shed so that we could be forgiven and reconnected to the Father – God.

It is for this reason that we take communion and remember Him.

Tomorrow we will look at communion from a more practical standpoint. Join us!