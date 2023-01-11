Common areas of service in an average-sized church are:

Welcome – This wonderful team will make sure that every person coming into church that day receives a warm and hearty welcome, smile and handshake!

Worship – This talented team will lead the believers in songs to the Lord throughout the service – singing, playing instruments and – more often than you’d think – battling in spiritual warfare.

Café – This selfless team serve drinks, snacks and refreshments to the congregation after the service and clears up afterwards. A high calling and one that makes a huge impact on the church experience.

Children’s Church – This team look after the children in the community of believers during the service so that the elder members of the church can concentrate on the service. They also nurture a valuable environment of faith for the younger members of the church, training them in the way that they should go so that when they are older, they will not depart from it (see Proverbs 22:6).

Whilst the person bringing the message that day may also be a volunteer serving the Church, this area of ministry is rarely open to anyone who would like to ‘have a go.’ The responsibility to bring the Word of God in an accurate, theologically sound and spirit-filled way is vast and should not be undertaken lightly.

Whilst practical areas of serving are available, there are other ways that you can serve when not ‘on the team’ as well.

As today’s opening scripture says if you can prophesy – prophesy (with wisdom!). If it is to encourage others – encourage! If it is to give – give generously.

It has been said that churches are often like a football stadium – thousands of people in attendance, yet only a handful doing any of the ‘work’.

Let’s commit to not having this kind of attitude towards the church. Let’s not be spectators; let’s get some skin in the game and offer our giftings, talents and abilities for the benefit of the Bride (The Church).

So, we have covered another three key facets of church life. Let’s round this up by looking at two keywords in the Christian faith.