What are ‘Home Groups?’

Home groups, simply put, are groups of Christians that meet in one another’s homes to worship, discuss teaching and the Word of God (the Bible) and pray.

As Christians, we generally meet together to worship on a Sunday morning at Church. Home Groups are a smaller, broken-down version of the Church inasmuch as they are smaller gatherings of the Church body meeting in homes.

Many Churches choose a day in the middle of the week. They divide their congregation into appropriate groups, and an individual, couple or family will host the Home Group.

We are encouraged in the Bible to become a community, not just people who meet together on a Sunday morning once a week.