How do you take communion?

Now that we’ve discussed what communion is and why we take it. Let’s practically look at the components that make up communion.

Bread – The bread represents the body of Jesus that was broken for us. We eat a small piece of bread from a loaf (or a cracker). This symbolises our part in the faith and our accepting and remembering the sacrifice of Jesus’ body on the cross.

Wine – Similarly, wine represents Jesus’ blood. Without the shedding of His blood on the cross, we would not have salvation. We typically drink a small sip of red wine or grape juice as a symbol of the blood.

Scripture – To accompany the taking of communion, it is common practice to read a portion of scripture such as the title scripture above, reminding us of the extent of the sacrifice made for us and the reason behind communion. It is always so powerful to take communion, having heard the recounting of Jesus’ death and resurrection.

And that’s it! That’s communion.

Some Christians quibble over how often we should take communion.

I don’t believe the frequency of communion is as important as the heart behind it. If you were to take communion several times a year or several times a day, God would see your heart in remembering His Son’s sacrifice and honour it.

It’s best not to get too religious about any spiritual discipline but to allow the authentic worship of taking communion, reading your Bible, praying and so on to overflow from a heart that loves God and wants to honour Him.

