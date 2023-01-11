‘Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.’

(Joshua 1:8 NIV)

Studying the Bible.

Some people choose not to use the word ‘study’ when it comes to the Bible. It conjures up images of heavy, dusty, boring books to them, and they freeze.

Others prefer the word study because it gives them a sense of accomplishment, like they are learning something and gaining wisdom and understanding with every study session.

Whether you choose to use the word study or not, study the Bible we must.

As our title verse tells us, we are instructed in the Bible itself to keep the contents of this important book always on our lips, remaining engaged with it day and night.

If we never read and study what the Bible says and how it applies to our individual lives, we will never know how to do what it says and live by God’s standards.