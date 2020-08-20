The one man who had returned and fell facedown at Jesus’ feet was a Samaritan and considered a foreigner amongst them, yet he was the only one who came back to give thanks to God for his healing.

This got me thinking about gratitude and the invaluable weight that it carries in our lives.

Perhaps there was a time where you were praying fervently for something that you so desperately desired and when you finally received your answer to prayer, you began to treat the very thing you had hungered for with indifference.

Maybe it was a home, a spouse, a child or a loved one to be saved.

We can be so fickle as humans and often behave like the nine lepers who didn’t return to give thanks to Jesus and glory to God.

It is my prayer that we would be – or at least become – a people who would give thanks to God for the miraculous answers to prayer that we have received.

Forget Not

Psalm 103:1-4 (NLT) says this:

Let all that I am praise the Lord;

with my whole heart, I will praise his holy name.

Let all that I am praise the Lord;

may I never forget the good things he does for me.

He forgives all my sins

and heals all my diseases.

He redeems me from death

and crowns me with love and tender mercies.