A Cow for the Ryndins

When Provision is Lost

This large family lives in a village near the war zone.

In these conditions it’s very hard to get a job and provide for 7 children.

Things got even worse when the pandemic began.

“For a large family, a cow is important as it helps to provide both food and additional income. We had a cow. We had cottage cheese, milk, sour cream, we could make hard cheeses. But then something horrible happened – our cow died. It was a huge loss for us.”