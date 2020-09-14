cbns-orphans-promise-logo
A Cow for the Ryndins

The Ryndins are a family of 7 living in a war torn area of Ukraine. Jobs are scarce and the family relied on their cow to provide milk for the family and to make porridge. Life became very difficult for them recently when their cow died. See how Orphan’s Promise helped this young family.

When Provision is Lost

This large family lives in a village near the war zone. 

In these conditions it’s very hard to get a job and provide for 7 children. 

Things got even worse when the pandemic began. 

“For a large family, a cow is important as it helps to provide both food and additional income. We had a cow. We had cottage cheese, milk, sour cream, we could make hard cheeses. But then something horrible happened – our cow died. It was a huge loss for us.”  

“But then something horrible happened – our cow died. It was a huge loss for us. 

New Hope

“To have a cow was so good. The children always had fresh milk to drink and we could use it to make porridge. Then they would ask for it but we couldn’t give them any of it and it’s so expensive to buy those products for such a big family. So, we wrote a letter asking to help us get a new cow and… praise God that our voice was heard and we got help!” 

Thanks to the partners of Orphan’s Promise, this large family in need received a cow as a gift.  

“Now, we always have milk and cottage cheese. We are not in need anymore. Now we always have something to eat, the children will not go hungry. Thank you so much to the partners of Orphan’s Promise, may God bless you all!” 

“Thank you!” 

Did you know? Stories like the Ryndin’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like the Ryndin’s. Learn More

DONATE

