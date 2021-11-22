A Future Without Sound

JiaHao always loved being the centre of attention. His sister JiaJia explains, “Whenever I did karaoke, he ran over and took the microphone. And sang and danced around, like he was a famous rock star.” Mrs Wang adds, “He looked at JiaJia’s mouth and tried to copy what she was singing, but we couldn’t understand a word.” That’s because JiaHao was nearly deaf—and couldn’t hear or speak himself.

“The doctor said a plane taking off or a car’s horn right in front of him would sound like a whisper in his ears,” Mrs Wang weeps.

JiaJia says, “I asked my mum why my brother ignored me when I talked to him, and she said his ears were sick! But they were so small and soft. Sometimes I blew on them and I hugged him, hoping it would make him better.”

The Wangs worried about their son’s future. “How would JiaHao ever go to school? What about getting married? How could he face a silent world his whole life?” asks Mr Wang. “How painful!”