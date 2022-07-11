Barbra and her Grandma flee Ukraine

What more could she lose?

At the age of five, Barbra had lost both of her parents. When the war broke out in Ukraine, she was living with her Grandma. Her biggest fear was the reality that she could also lose her Grandma too. “I don’t have anyone else apart from her. I wish my mother was alive, she would have protected us.”

As the explosions grew louder, more powerful, and more often, they had to find immediate shelter. “When I heard the rockets I was crying and shaking. We had to hide in the basement. I felt like throwing up,” says Barbra.

You could imagine what it’s like to live in a basement for a few days, or even a week. However, for Barbra and her Grandma, they lived in their basement for a whole month!

As many of us know, the bombing hasn’t stopped and so they decided all they could do was flee their home and country in seek of refuge.

As Christians, they used one of the most important gifts they had. They prayed. “While travelling to Poland I was so afraid that we would get shot and not make it out of Ukraine alive. But God helped us reach Poland safely!”