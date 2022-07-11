Barbra and her Grandma flee Ukraine
While so many are troubled by the war in Ukraine, children are especially affected. Their sense of safety and security is shaken, and fear and worry set in. Thanks to the generous gifts of friends like you, Operation Blessing is partnering with Orphans Promise and local humanitarian groups in Poland to assist Ukrainian crisis victims fleeing the violence.
What more could she lose?
At the age of five, Barbra had lost both of her parents. When the war broke out in Ukraine, she was living with her Grandma. Her biggest fear was the reality that she could also lose her Grandma too. “I don’t have anyone else apart from her. I wish my mother was alive, she would have protected us.”
As the explosions grew louder, more powerful, and more often, they had to find immediate shelter. “When I heard the rockets I was crying and shaking. We had to hide in the basement. I felt like throwing up,” says Barbra.
You could imagine what it’s like to live in a basement for a few days, or even a week. However, for Barbra and her Grandma, they lived in their basement for a whole month!
As many of us know, the bombing hasn’t stopped and so they decided all they could do was flee their home and country in seek of refuge.
As Christians, they used one of the most important gifts they had. They prayed. “While travelling to Poland I was so afraid that we would get shot and not make it out of Ukraine alive. But God helped us reach Poland safely!”
God sends his people to help.
At this refugee shelter, supported by CBN’s Operation Blessing and Orphan’s Promise, they were given all the things that were taken from them in the war. Welcomed with open arms, they were provided with shelter, warm beds, food and other important essentials!
Barbra shares, “I’m so happy to be here. I know God sent these people to help us. They have been really good to us. There’s no sound of rockets, and I can also sleep well without any fear in a nice bed.”
It’s thanks to partners and donors like you who enable our teams to provide for families like Barbra and her Grandma.
“I love Jesus because he can help us in any situation and give us joy.”
Barbra’s Grandma thanks you: “we didn’t expect this help. We are so thankful to you for everything!”
Did you know? Stories like Barbra’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Barbra. Learn More