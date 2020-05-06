Bulgaria Roma Outreach Project

What’s the project?

In Bulgaria Roma communities are often very poor and isolated from the rest of society at large. Over the past years, we have been working consistently to improve the lives and future of the children in these communities. We do this through a range of activities including education, nutrition, discipleship and raising self-esteem.

Through our holistic approach and the support of our CBN Partners, there is a huge transformation. Grades improve, relationships with other children improve, self-discipline improves, and attitudes improve. In many, a servant heart begins to develop. The process takes time and daily attention. Those that have been in the program for two or three years are totally different than when they arrived.

How have we adapted to Covid-19?

There has inevitably been some disruption, but our team has adapted so that we can support the children remotely. Those that have internet access via a smartphone or computer are receiving online tuition. For those without the internet, a homework club has been set up (observing social distancing).

The team have also been delivering food parcels. Not just those on the project but to others in the area including the frail and the elderly.

Any recent successes?

We recently received the children’s school grades from January. On average, we again saw an increase in grades. We firmly believe this is thanks to our holistic approach and the tireless efforts of our team on the ground. We now also have 5 young people who will soon be applying for college scholarships. It is a miracle to see the journey out of poverty and into a brighter future.

How can you help?

