From Fear to Flourishing 

“I have been a merchant all my life. I have sold sweets, breakfasts, products by catalogue. Suddenly, everything closed. I could not sell anything! I started crying, and I told my children I don’t know what we are going to eat. I was really scared.” she said.

Jessica’s fear increased as the food ran out.

“If I cannot sell, I cannot buy food. All we had left was just a few beans. We had no soap or paper, we had nothing. How could it be possible that I could not feed my children?”

Mateo recalled that “Hunger feels like your belly roars and after a while it hurts…”

“Nothing in my life has hurt me as much” Jessica said “as having nothing for my children when they ask for food.”

In the midst of her anguish Jessica prayed to God for help.

“I was praying to God and I opened the Bible in the book of Isaiah 54; ‘I am your provider; I am the father to your children.’

Almost immediately, I remembered my grandmother used to prepare and sell doughnuts and she came back home with food for her family. So, I started doing that and I sold them in half an hour! I could only make a few because I have no tools.”