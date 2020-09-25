From Fear to Flourishing
When Mateo watched the news about the coronavirus pandemic, he understood that staying at home was a good idea. But for his mother, Jessica, it meant something different.
“I have been a merchant all my life. I have sold sweets, breakfasts, products by catalogue. Suddenly, everything closed. I could not sell anything! I started crying, and I told my children I don’t know what we are going to eat. I was really scared.” she said.
Jessica’s fear increased as the food ran out.
“If I cannot sell, I cannot buy food. All we had left was just a few beans. We had no soap or paper, we had nothing. How could it be possible that I could not feed my children?”
Mateo recalled that “Hunger feels like your belly roars and after a while it hurts…”
“Nothing in my life has hurt me as much” Jessica said “as having nothing for my children when they ask for food.”
In the midst of her anguish Jessica prayed to God for help.
“I was praying to God and I opened the Bible in the book of Isaiah 54; ‘I am your provider; I am the father to your children.’
Almost immediately, I remembered my grandmother used to prepare and sell doughnuts and she came back home with food for her family. So, I started doing that and I sold them in half an hour! I could only make a few because I have no tools.”
When we found out about her efforts, we decided to help Jessica’s Family.
On behalf of the donors of CBN‘s Orphans Promise, we brought her the ingredients and the necessary tools for her to make more doughnuts and to make them faster.
Now she has tripled her income and she can take care of her children, while providing safe delicious food for her family and her clients.
“I feel happy when I see the doughnuts. I know we will sell them all in one day.” says Mateo. “God gave all this to you, and you gave it to us. Thank you so much.”
“Thank you for allowing God to use you to bless my family!”
Stories like Jessica’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
To find out how you can join together with us as we reach out to those in need, click here