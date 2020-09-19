cbns-orphans-promise-logo
Hope Boxes

Thousands of people have been affected by the coronavirus. Disabled and elderly people couldn’t leave their homes due to shielding and many have been left vulnerable and isolated. Across Herefordshire and South Wales, through partnership with local church leaders, Operation Blessing has been able to coordinate and distribute boxes of food and provisions to those most affected

Pastor Andrew Good from Putson Baptist, Hereford says that this isn’t the first-time Operation Blessing has stepped in in times of need. 

It’s amazing when you watch the program and whenever there’s a crisis or world problem...how many times you see the lorries go past with Operation Blessing on them. It’s great that something you see all around the world is actually happening here and we’re able to partner. This partnership just means so much to the families that are living in this community.” 

“It’s great that something you see all around the world is actually happening here and we’re able to partner”

He shared that through this collaboration with CBN Europe, doors that have previously been shut to the gospel at beginning to open. 

“Taking these boxes out has just given us an opportunity to show the love of Jesus to homes and people we’ve never had contact with before. 

Thank you to all of you who make projects like this possible, sharing the love of Jesus and his message of hope with people in desperate need.  

Thank you. 

We are committed to living out Hope in Action. Projects like these are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can  join with us to spread the love of Jesus. Learn More

