Hope Boxes

Pastor Andrew Good from Putson Baptist, Hereford says that this isn’t the first-time Operation Blessing has stepped in in times of need.

“It’s amazing when you watch the program and whenever there’s a crisis or world problem...how many times you see the lorries go past with Operation Blessing on them. It’s great that something you see all around the world is actually happening here and we’re able to partner. This partnership just means so much to the families that are living in this community.”