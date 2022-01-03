Making Their Hearts Merry With A New School In Peru

A Long And Cold Journey Made Worthwhile

Each morning their dad, Angel, would pile them onto a small motorbike and begin the long drive to school. While that might seem dangerous to many of us, this is simply life in the remote highlands of Peru. Angel said, “It’s complicated to live in the countryside.”

Then, after that long and often-cold journey, James and Jampier would reach a cramped and borrowed classroom space that didn’t truly meet the children’s educational needs. For the rest of the day, Angel and his wife would farm the land—like most people in the village of Charamaya.

Angel’s family, along with their neighbours, dreamed that someday the area might have a better school for young children like James and Jampier.

When CBN’s Operation Blessing team in Peru heard about the situation, they thought this would be the perfect opportunity for a new school project! Thanks to our partners around the globe, they worked with the community to build a special new octagonal classroom building on the land of the existing school. This shape would offer the little kids plenty of space to learn and play while still keeping them safe and warm in the chilly highlands.