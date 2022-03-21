Operation Blessing Ready to Bring Relief to Ukraine

Providing Hope Through Everyday Items

Thanks to our incredible partners, CBN’s Operation Blessing have continued to reach out with practical love to those who have had to flee their homes during this crisis.

Mark Dijkens shares, “As we all know, since the war broke out, many people have been on the run, and we are trying to help them. To make them feel better. To do something that brings value and the love of Christ to these very precious people.”

Through generous donors in the United Kingdom and a corporation in the Netherlands, giving access to large amounts of hygiene products, our CBN Operation Blessing team has created hygiene kits that will touch the lives and hearts of those receiving them. Containing items like shampoo, toilet roll, hand soap, toothbrushes, biscuits, fresh fruit and water, Mark says, “We can bring value to their lives and make a difference in their very dire situation.”

Not only this, but the team can provide solar lamps with charging ports built-in for mobile phones. Many families and individuals have been cut off from each other and have travelled for days without knowing if their loved ones are safe or not. These lamps allow them to make contact and share hope with one another.

“Thank you so much, CBN’s Operation Blessing donors and partners, for the difference that you are making. Because together we can bring the light and the love of Christ to the people that we serve.”