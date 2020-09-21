Breaking tradition to follow God’s plan
Rachel and Doni grew up attending Orphan’s Promise projects in their village and learned about God’s plan for their lives. They have chosen to live their lives for Him, together, as a family!
Breaking The Cycle
More than 10 years ago, we began working in Roma communities in Ukraine. The Roma people have historically been treated poorly, and many Roma themselves think they are not worthy of education, jobs, or even real marriages. They don’t believe that they can live honestly, be independent and support themselves. It became tradition to be dependent on hand-outs as literally everyone lives on government welfare, which is provided to children of single mothers.
It took us some time to gain momentum in these communities where poverty and crime were a way of life, but we’ve seen hundreds of lives transformed because people like you allow us to keep showing up.
“We want God to be the most important thing in our lives.”
Leading The Way
This young couple is breaking from the tradition of dependence, and starting a family God’s way. They know He has a plan for their lives, and that they are worthy of love and respect. Through our programs, this couple has gained skills that will help support their family so they don’t have to rely on government assistance. They are a shining example for their community!
This story is a trophy of God’s grace on the lives of these two precious young people, and on the work of Orphan’s Promise. When we see stories like this, we know all the work we do is worth it. We could not help young people like Rachel and Doni without your help, and we want to say thank you for standing with us!
