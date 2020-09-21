Breaking The Cycle

More than 10 years ago, we began working in Roma communities in Ukraine. The Roma people have historically been treated poorly, and many Roma themselves think they are not worthy of education, jobs, or even real marriages. They don’t believe that they can live honestly, be independent and support themselves. It became tradition to be dependent on hand-outs as literally everyone lives on government welfare, which is provided to children of single mothers.

It took us some time to gain momentum in these communities where poverty and crime were a way of life, but we’ve seen hundreds of lives transformed because people like you allow us to keep showing up.