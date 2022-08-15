Salvation Stories at the Refugee House in Warsaw

Bathtub Baptisms

In a refugee house in Warsaw, Poland, salvation stories are being shared. It’s often in times of great distress that people will call out to God in prayer. For some, it’s something they’ve never done before and never thought they would. Yet, when precious life is in danger of being lost, there’s a desperate cry to a higher being. There is something deep within every human soul that knows there’s a God and when all other options are exhausted their spirit ultimately cries out to its Creator for help.

CBN’s Orphan’s Promise and Operation Blessing have the great honour of meeting these women and children with shelter, food, warmth, rest, fellowship, and something eternally significant.

“We are able to share the Gospel. These people coming over, they want to know God. They have been crying out to Him while they’re in Ukraine. And now they’re able to get here. And through our partnerships with the local Church, there are so many of them accepting Jesus. There’s so many of them being baptised in bathtubs,” says Natasha Boom, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise Regional Manager, Europe.

When people are met with the practical love and care of Jesus, they want to give their lives to Him. They know He has seen them through into safety and that His people are there with open arms and hearts.

“It is an honour and blessing to be here and hear what is going on, but it is thanks to you. It’s thanks to our donors. We could not be standing here right now helping these refugees if it wasn’t for you. Thank you.”