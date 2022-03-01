Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees

Our partners are helping those fleeing for their lives

“Hello, dear partners, dear friends. We are truly thankful for all of your questions, support, prayers,” says CBN’s Orphan’s Promise Project Manager from Ternopil Training Center, Ukraine.

By now, many in the world are aware of the grave situation that Ukraine finds itself in, and those within Ukraine find themselves in great need of the world’s help. For our team on the ground in Ternopil they have bravely answered the call to stand with arms wide open for those fleeing for their lives.

The Project Manager shares, “we are doing everything we can to receive as many refugees as we can. There are many people that are coming from east, from Kyiv, from regions that were under military zones earlier, but now we are receiving them all here.”

Utilising the Success Centre, the team have remodelled the premises to provide shelter for as many refugees as they can.