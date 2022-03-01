Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees
Our partners are helping those fleeing for their lives
“Hello, dear partners, dear friends. We are truly thankful for all of your questions, support, prayers,” says CBN’s Orphan’s Promise Project Manager from Ternopil Training Center, Ukraine.
By now, many in the world are aware of the grave situation that Ukraine finds itself in, and those within Ukraine find themselves in great need of the world’s help. For our team on the ground in Ternopil they have bravely answered the call to stand with arms wide open for those fleeing for their lives.
The Project Manager shares, “we are doing everything we can to receive as many refugees as we can. There are many people that are coming from east, from Kyiv, from regions that were under military zones earlier, but now we are receiving them all here.”
Utilising the Success Centre, the team have remodelled the premises to provide shelter for as many refugees as they can.
A Safe-Haven
There have been mattresses and soft beds laid out within the centre on the floor of three different classrooms. Some with sleeping bags, others with blankets and pillows.
“We are truly honoured and we’re truly thankful to all of the parents and all of the people who helped bringing sheets, bringing towels, bringing everything we need. Also, some people brought food so we have enough for this night to receive as many refugees as we can.”
When people unite for a common cause, it breaks down the barriers of division. It reveals the power of love, care, and selflessness. Without our partners and those on the ground in Ukraine, the possibility to help these frightened people may not have existed. Thank you that this possibility is real.
“I would like from Center Success to thank you all for your prayers, for your support. Please continue to pray for us. Continue to pray for this war to be over with. Pray for all those people that we’re serving. That their hearts would be warmed by the love of Christ. Thank you. God Bless you.”
