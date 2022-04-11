ads_operation_blessing_
Recent Impact
READ MORE
Building Hope In Romania
READ MORE
In Desperate Need of Care
READ MORE
How A Packed Lunch Can Transform A Community

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Standing by Survivors Long After Disaster Strikes

One of the most amazing things about our supporters around the globe is that they stand with disaster victims—not only in the days right after a tragedy, but also for weeks, months, and in some cases even years to come! When an earthquake struck Haiti last year, our global partners reached out immediately. They continued to follow up with important aid as the victims worked to rebuild their lives. Their faithful giving is helping survivors long after disaster strikes.

Immediate Response

The CBN Operation Blessing team on the ground in Haiti began reaching out with love and support soon after the disaster struck. A sweet little boy (known as Junior) and his family were among the first to receive compassionate care.

When their home crumbled, young Junior was trapped in the rubble. His father, Vincent, described the moment they realised he was missing. “My wife was screaming with fear. I went back inside the house, and I saw the child on the floor. I ran to him. He was covered with blood. I removed him from under the blocks and carried him out.”

With the entire nation in chaos, there seemed no way to get treatment for Junior as his wounds became infected. Then CBN’s Operation Blessing showed up on the scene, thanks to our global partners. The medical staff took wonderful care of the little boy. They treated him, washing and dressing his cuts, giving him a thorough checkup, and providing the medical supplies he needed. They also gave the family food and other urgently needed supplies. Junior’s family was so grateful for the help!

“Junior’s family was so grateful for the help!”

Over the Next Weeks

During the following weeks, the CBN Operation Blessing Haiti team offered continued disaster relief. They reached out with food, hygiene and medical supplies, and clean water. They went to great lengths to support remote, hard-to-reach villages, distributing over 10,000 pounds of food alone.

A team of international CBN Operation Blessing aid workers also arrived in Haiti once travel was possible. They joined with a group of doctors from the Israeli-based organisation, NATAN International Humanitarian Aid.

Together these teams treated over 1,000 patients suffering from trauma, contusions, and stomach issues. They also provided chlorine generators and water filters when clean water remained hard to come by. The team continued to go to great lengths to reach people in need, including travelling by boat to a small island village.

As life began to normalise, supplies were provided to help get Haitian kids back into class following the tragedy. Hundreds of children were given school kits that included books, notebooks, pens, pencils, and backpacks. As CBN’s OB doctor, Jenny Darrgust, said, “We are always here with a big heart to help the people.”

“They went to great lengths to offer support to remote, hard-to-reach villages, distributing over 10,000 pounds of food alone.”

Long Term Care

Of course, long after a natural disaster strikes, the needs continue. Rebuilding can take months or even years as victims struggle to restore their lives. And thanks to our global partners, CBN’s Operation Blessing continued to respond to these long-term needs, helping survivors long after disaster strikes.

Several months after the initial quake, a shipping container arrived on Haitian shores to replenish supplies and support ongoing relief efforts. It was filled with food, hygiene products, and other disaster relief items. An orphanage school was even rebuilt as partners helped provide the construction materials needed.

Pastor Jean Valcourt of the orphanage said, “The school was broken. We didn’t have a place to receive the children. And now we thank God because the Lord answered our prayers, and you came to support us in Haiti. I really appreciate you.”

Despite the turmoil facing Haitians right now, thanks to global partners, CBN’s Operation Blessing continues to demonstrate God’s love to the people of Haiti.

“An orphanage school was even rebuilt as partners helped provide the construction materials needed.”

Did you know? Stories like this are only possible thanks to the donations of our global partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like this. Learn More

DONATE

Related Articles

READ MORE

A Warmer Winter for the Orphans of Rzeszow

April 4, 2022
READ MORE

A Safe Space for Ukrainian Children

March 28, 2022
READ MORE

Operation Blessing Ready to Bring Relief to Ukraine

March 21, 2022
READ MORE

From Confusion To Salvation

March 14, 2022
READ MORE

Conflict in Ukraine – A Horrifying New Reality

March 8, 2022
READ MORE

Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees

March 1, 2022
READ MORE

Cataracts Stole Her Livelihood

February 28, 2022
READ MORE

War in Ukraine – Please Send Prayer and Help!

February 25, 2022
READ MORE

Burn Victim Finds Healing

February 21, 2022
READ MORE

A Brighter Life and A Hopeful Future

February 14, 2022
READ MORE

A Miracle In The Roma Community

February 7, 2022
READ MORE

Building Hope In Romania

January 31, 2022
READ MORE

Nowhere To Turn

January 31, 2022
READ MORE

In Desperate Need of Care

January 24, 2022
READ MORE

The Power of Love

January 24, 2022
READ MORE

Saving A Wounded Teenager

January 17, 2022
READ MORE

How A Packed Lunch Can Transform A Community

January 17, 2022
READ MORE

Times Of Refreshing For Parched Nigerians

January 10, 2022
READ MORE

Making Their Hearts Merry With A New School In Peru

January 3, 2022
READ MORE

Praying To Go To Church

December 27, 2021
READ MORE

More Than Just Stories

December 20, 2021
READ MORE

Finding Help Amidst Great Loss

December 6, 2021
READ MORE

Ray Of Hope: A Life-changing Home For Single Mothers In Ukraine

November 29, 2021
READ MORE

A Future Without Sound

November 22, 2021
READ MORE

Miracle on the Ground

November 15, 2021
READ MORE

Would You Drink a Glass of Dirty Water?

November 8, 2021
READ MORE

Hungry Cries in Cambodia

November 1, 2021
READ MORE

Saved from the Depths of Depression

October 25, 2021
READ MORE

How Ani Found Faith

October 18, 2021
READ MORE

Born into Brokeness

October 11, 2021
READ MORE

Equipping the Next Generation

October 4, 2021
READ MORE

Changed into a New Person

September 27, 2021
READ MORE

The Tominet’s Family

September 23, 2021
READ MORE

Community Through Sport

September 20, 2021
READ MORE

Abandoned, Hungry and Alone

September 16, 2021
READ MORE

Water for Ariela’s School

September 13, 2021
READ MORE

The Power of a Praying Son

September 6, 2021
READ MORE

A Child’s Curiosity

August 31, 2021
READ MORE

Superbook Events in Bulgaria

August 30, 2021
READ MORE

Sumo’s Story

August 25, 2021
READ MORE

Is God Real?

August 25, 2021
READ MORE

Praying Beats Crying

August 25, 2021
READ MORE

The Answer to Her Prayers

August 10, 2021
READ MORE

The Transformation of Dominic

August 3, 2021
READ MORE

A Safe Space for Victims of Trafficking

July 26, 2021
READ MORE

In the Midst of Devastation

July 12, 2021
READ MORE

Renewed Hope

June 28, 2021
READ MORE

Bullied For Her Faith

May 31, 2021
READ MORE

Santi’s Story

May 24, 2021
READ MORE

Pairin’s Story

May 17, 2021
READ MORE

Partnership for Victory

May 11, 2021
READ MORE

Ivan’s House

May 6, 2021
READ MORE

Animation Draws Daughter and Dad to Christ

May 3, 2021
READ MORE

Five-Hour Trek for Water

May 3, 2021
READ MORE

Heartbroken Victims Of Neglect

March 8, 2021
READ MORE

Tatiana in Transnistria

March 4, 2021
READ MORE

Abandoned to A Bed of Cockroaches

February 22, 2021
READ MORE

Changing A Young Boy’s Life

February 15, 2021
READ MORE

Warming A Child

February 8, 2021
READ MORE

CBN Europe 2020 Highlights

February 1, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Greenhouses

January 25, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – Hope Boxes – Croatia

January 18, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Ukraine

January 11, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – Batyrbek’s Story

January 11, 2021
READ MORE

CBN Europe Impact

January 4, 2021
READ MORE

Hope Through Loss

December 21, 2020
READ MORE

Gideon’s Story

December 14, 2020
READ MORE

Washing Away Her Pain

December 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New Home For Angel

November 30, 2020
READ MORE

To Be Free

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Hope In The Valley – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

A Lifeline Amidst The Chaos – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Transformed by Superbook – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Media Ministry Impact – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

So Hungry They Ate Flowers

November 9, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Forest Fires

November 5, 2020
READ MORE

The Cruel Grandma

October 19, 2020
READ MORE

An Education For Febri

October 12, 2020
READ MORE

From Anger to Peace

October 5, 2020
READ MORE

When The World Grows Dark

September 28, 2020
READ MORE

From Fear to Flourishing

September 25, 2020
READ MORE

Rachel and Doni’s Story

September 21, 2020
READ MORE

Hope Boxes

September 19, 2020
READ MORE

A Cow for the Ryndins

September 14, 2020
READ MORE

Restoring Hope to Armenui’s Family

September 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New House for Myroslava

September 1, 2020
READ MORE

Time to Choose

August 24, 2020
READ MORE

Mary’s Story

August 17, 2020
READ MORE

Zagreb Roma Project

August 10, 2020
READ MORE

Young Girl Discovers the Joy of Life!

August 3, 2020
READ MORE

Bringing Hope To Persecuted Refugees

July 20, 2020
READ MORE

Uzbekistan Disaster Relief

July 13, 2020
READ MORE

Chanra’s Story

July 6, 2020
READ MORE

Jee’s Story

June 29, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Sprouts Opportunity For Families In Ukraine

June 22, 2020
READ MORE

Surviving the Lockdown With Six Children and No Food

June 15, 2020
READ MORE

When Hope and Money Run Out

June 8, 2020
READ MORE

No Birthday Cake For Amila

May 18, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Report

May 15, 2020
READ MORE

Zakhar’s Story

May 14, 2020
READ MORE

Bosnia Feeding Project

May 13, 2020
READ MORE

Impact Story: Grandma Navarad

May 11, 2020
READ MORE

Bulgaria Roma Outreach Project

May 6, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Transition House

May 4, 2020
READ MORE

Joyce: A Life You Changed

March 11, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Transformed A Hurting Heart

February 25, 2020
READ MORE

Abused, Hungry and Desperate

February 12, 2020
READ MORE

Operation Blessing In Action

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

Trusting God with Finances

January 20, 2020
READ MORE

Recovering From An Earthquake

January 16, 2020
READ MORE

Get Involved In Our CBN Faith & Fundraising Weeks!

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Blessed To Give

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Bunmi & Johanna’s Story

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Changed Nazwa’s Life

January 8, 2020
READ MORE

Living in Chronic Pain

December 18, 2019
READ MORE

Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water

November 28, 2019
READ MORE

They Called Her “Alien”

November 20, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing

November 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

November 8, 2019
READ MORE

Sheltering From Flash Floods on a Rooftop

October 30, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Helped Change Shine’s Angry heart

October 28, 2019
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in CBN Humanitarian, Impact

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.