Standing by Survivors Long After Disaster Strikes

Immediate Response

The CBN Operation Blessing team on the ground in Haiti began reaching out with love and support soon after the disaster struck. A sweet little boy (known as Junior) and his family were among the first to receive compassionate care.

When their home crumbled, young Junior was trapped in the rubble. His father, Vincent, described the moment they realised he was missing. “My wife was screaming with fear. I went back inside the house, and I saw the child on the floor. I ran to him. He was covered with blood. I removed him from under the blocks and carried him out.”

With the entire nation in chaos, there seemed no way to get treatment for Junior as his wounds became infected. Then CBN’s Operation Blessing showed up on the scene, thanks to our global partners. The medical staff took wonderful care of the little boy. They treated him, washing and dressing his cuts, giving him a thorough checkup, and providing the medical supplies he needed. They also gave the family food and other urgently needed supplies. Junior’s family was so grateful for the help!