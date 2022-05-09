Ukraine Crisis: Stay with their husbands or save their kids

Finding love amidst great difficulty

CBN’s Operation Blessing were there to help these two sisters who had arrived at the tent with their sons. As the sisters were sharing their stories with Diana, other team members played with the sons taking their minds off the circumstances they were going through.

Diana shares, “For them, it was a really hard journey. . . A lot of specific points in the city was bombed also and their mother’s in-law house was bombed. It’s just the house near to her house.”

Their children no longer played outside on the street. They used to run and hide on the street for fun. Now they ran and hid in the basement from the bombs that came by.

The families made a choice, and they had to leave. They arrived at CBN’s Operation Blessing tent with their children but without their husbands. “Their husbands stayed there and they’re really, really worried but they did everything to save their kids,” says Diana.

Thanks to our partners, CBN’s Operation Blessing can help families like this. For these two sisters and their children, they were able to give them rest, coffee, and a space to talk and feel valued. The impact this kind of love has is heightened tenfold when people’s lives are in danger. Our teams were able to be a significant part of this family’s well-being as they went on to a city in Poland.

Diana gratefully shares to all our partners and donors, “Thank you for doing this. To make it possible to invite people here, to hear their stories, and we’re really grateful for your support!”

Thank you!