Ukraine Crisis: Stay with their husbands or save their kids
CBN’s Operation Blessing volunteer interpreter, Diana, is helping families communicate with our teams. With your help, these families fleeing violence receive relief through warm food, critical supplies and a place to rest. Read on to hear how this suffering family met the beautiful love of Jesus through our teams, enabled by partners like you.
Breaking the barrier of language
Dealing with a war that forces you to leave behind everything is more than anyone should have to face. Communication is an integral part of living and interacting with others, especially when fear, hunger, exhaustion, and confusion are present. For many, when they finally find help, they may not be understood or understand what to do. There’s a language barrier.
This is why it’s so important to have volunteers like Diana. She can help translate and create that extra level of warmth, assurance, and belonging. At one of CBN’s Operation Blessing tents, she shares, “So I spend a lot of time here, and I’m able to meet people on the border, help them, just connect them with some other people with information.”
Through Diana, the two sisters were able to communicate their story. Being listened to can alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress at any point in life, but particularly at a time like this. “We just sat with them to hear their stories.”
Finding love amidst great difficulty
CBN’s Operation Blessing were there to help these two sisters who had arrived at the tent with their sons. As the sisters were sharing their stories with Diana, other team members played with the sons taking their minds off the circumstances they were going through.
Diana shares, “For them, it was a really hard journey. . . A lot of specific points in the city was bombed also and their mother’s in-law house was bombed. It’s just the house near to her house.”
Their children no longer played outside on the street. They used to run and hide on the street for fun. Now they ran and hid in the basement from the bombs that came by.
The families made a choice, and they had to leave. They arrived at CBN’s Operation Blessing tent with their children but without their husbands. “Their husbands stayed there and they’re really, really worried but they did everything to save their kids,” says Diana.
Thanks to our partners, CBN’s Operation Blessing can help families like this. For these two sisters and their children, they were able to give them rest, coffee, and a space to talk and feel valued. The impact this kind of love has is heightened tenfold when people’s lives are in danger. Our teams were able to be a significant part of this family’s well-being as they went on to a city in Poland.
Diana gratefully shares to all our partners and donors, “Thank you for doing this. To make it possible to invite people here, to hear their stories, and we’re really grateful for your support!”
Thank you!
Did you know? Stories like this are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
