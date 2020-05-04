Ukraine Transition House

Today our world is going through a difficult time. The coronavirus pandemic led many people into depression. They don’t know what to do and what to expect in the future. But, here in the transition house, the girls being raised with love and the word of God are filled with hope and faith. They’re not scared like many others are, they’ve learnt to deal with life challenges.

Ania said, “Every day looking out the window, I see older people walking down the street without face masks and gloves. They look scared, they need to be protected and I think to myself, we can make the masks and it will help people because there’s no place they can buy those now. But we can sow them. I am so excited; it feels like I have butterflies in my stomach thinking that I can help somebody.”

With the support of CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, a sowing workshop was set up in the house. It stays busy every day. Inspired by this opportunity, the girls have not stopped improving their skills. Today they are already taking on large orders from the city hospitals, producing more than 100 face masks every day.

In the middle of this difficult time, Anna and the other girls make so many people in their city smile with their openness in love. The face masks, bags of food and personal hygiene packs all helps save people’s lives. But when the girls with hunger and suffering from their own pasts are the ones sharing the goods with love and God’s blessings, peoples hope gets restored and they start to believe that the hard times will soon be over.

The transition house has transformed these girls and given them a new hope for the future. And now they are sharing the love of Jesus to their community by making and handing out face masks, bags of food and hygiene packs!