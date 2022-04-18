ads_operation_blessing_
When the World Unites in Prayer

Some of the most sombre accounts of life in war-torn Ukraine come from the women and children who experienced the onslaught of an unprovoked invasion. As these women and children flee their beloved homes from Ukrainian towns like Kyiv and Kharkiv, Operation Blessing is there to help victims of the Ukraine refugee crisis. Ksenia shares her story and has a heartfelt message for you.

Forced to Flee Her Country

Ksenia is a mother from Ukraine who originally did not see the need to leave the country. As the reality of war set in, that attitude quickly changed. A shell hit the street she lived on. This was not the last of the danger she or her children would face. Two utility poles fell, likely from structural problems caused by shelling or other military activity. It resulted in a blackout situation for her and her family with no electricity or communication. It created a terrifying predicament as the once peaceful landscape around them degenerated into chaos. Sadly, things would only get worse.

Homes nearby were soon on fire. Streets her children could easily have been walking on or playing on with their friends were attacked. Then a shell hit the home next to them. War was now an inescapable way of life.

This was not just images on television or warnings read over the internet. This was the sound of bombs smashing into brick, stone, and mortar. Vibrations of explosions shaking the floor under you. A sound you come to dread as you wait and pray that the whistling in the air is not going to be the last thing you or your family hear.

Any doubt about how deadly the situation had become was now erased in Ksenia’s mind. She and her children were in mortal danger. The young Ukrainian mother would have to do what any mother in the world would do. She had to flee.

“War was now an inescapable way of life.”

Finding Kindness and Compassion in the Uknown

Now she had to make a long, uncertain journey with her children to Poland. A country she knew little about. A strange place with a language she does not speak. Her only options were take a risk into the unknown or stay in a city that was being shelled. Terrifying choices for anyone. Where would she go? What was waiting for her in Poland? How would she comfort her children when they asked her what was happening?

Operation Blessing, supported by the outpouring of love from so many friends like you, is there to welcome women like Ksenia when they arrive in Poland. A team from Operation Blessing works daily to comfort the many victims of the Ukraine refugee crisis. They provide food, supplies, and comfort. Their message to the Ukrainian refugees is very clear. You are not forgotten. Thousands of people care for you and your children.

Ksenia is very grateful that so many have partnered with Operation Blessing to help foster a sense of safety and peace. She is grateful for the love and support. She sums up the sentiment beautifully with this comment: “I didn’t expect that the whole world is praying for Ukraine. Everyone cares about us; we are also praying.”

For those who have given, we at Operation Blessing are so grateful. Your faithfulness is inspiring. For the staff and volunteers in Poland and Ukraine, our prayers go with you. Thank you for your contributions and your endless support. As the Spirit moves you, please continue your commitment to support mothers like Ksenia and her family through this terrible situation.

“I didn’t expect that the whole world is praying for Ukraine. Everyone cares about us; we are also praying.”

Did you know? Stories like Ksenia’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Ksenia. Learn More

DONATE

