When the World Unites in Prayer

Forced to Flee Her Country

Ksenia is a mother from Ukraine who originally did not see the need to leave the country. As the reality of war set in, that attitude quickly changed. A shell hit the street she lived on. This was not the last of the danger she or her children would face. Two utility poles fell, likely from structural problems caused by shelling or other military activity. It resulted in a blackout situation for her and her family with no electricity or communication. It created a terrifying predicament as the once peaceful landscape around them degenerated into chaos. Sadly, things would only get worse.

Homes nearby were soon on fire. Streets her children could easily have been walking on or playing on with their friends were attacked. Then a shell hit the home next to them. War was now an inescapable way of life.

This was not just images on television or warnings read over the internet. This was the sound of bombs smashing into brick, stone, and mortar. Vibrations of explosions shaking the floor under you. A sound you come to dread as you wait and pray that the whistling in the air is not going to be the last thing you or your family hear.

Any doubt about how deadly the situation had become was now erased in Ksenia’s mind. She and her children were in mortal danger. The young Ukrainian mother would have to do what any mother in the world would do. She had to flee.