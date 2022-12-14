Presence and Provision

I don’t know of anyone in history who, at the end of their life, lying on their deathbed, ever said the words, “I wish I’d spent more time in the office.”

When we look back over our lives at what we value the most, the vast majority of us would point to our family. Whether we are fathers, plan to be fathers, or have a father, we all have a responsibility to our families.

As men, there can often be a contention between providing everything our wives and children need, but also being present for them, creating memories and helping our children grow up to be happy, healthy and successful individuals.

Being a father of a toddler, I love spending as much time as possible with my daughter, but I also recognise the responsibility of having to work to provide all the things that my family needs. It can often be a difficult balance to strike.

But if we look to our Heavenly Father, we can see that he loves us enough to spend time with us whenever we call on Him, but He is also busy at work, ‘working all things for the good of those He loves.’

Jesus set a fabulous example in His life here on earth.