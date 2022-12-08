Guilt

Guilt: noun – the fact or state of having committed an offense, crime, violation, or wrong, especially against moral or penal law; culpability:

We’ve all experienced guilt at one time or another, big or small. Guilt can come because of something wrong we have done, or something right we didn’t do. Guilt, left to fester, can eat away at us and erode our sense of self-worth. This leaves us feeling like we are not a good person.

The truth is, though, that even on our best days, we are still sinful people.

Isaiah 64:6 says this:

‘We are all infected and impure with sin. When we display our righteous deeds, they are nothing but filthy rags. Like autumn leaves, we wither and fall, and our sins sweep us away like the wind.’