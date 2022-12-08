by Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Coordinator, CBN Europe
Guilt
Guilt: noun – the fact or state of having committed an offense, crime, violation, or wrong, especially against moral or penal law; culpability:
We’ve all experienced guilt at one time or another, big or small. Guilt can come because of something wrong we have done, or something right we didn’t do. Guilt, left to fester, can eat away at us and erode our sense of self-worth. This leaves us feeling like we are not a good person.
The truth is, though, that even on our best days, we are still sinful people.
Isaiah 64:6 says this:
‘We are all infected and impure with sin. When we display our righteous deeds, they are nothing but filthy rags. Like autumn leaves, we wither and fall, and our sins sweep us away like the wind.’
Jesus took all our sin and guilt when He died on the cross. A great exchange took place, and we now get to live in right standing with God because of the sacrifice of Jesus.
I know what you may be thinking. If our best days aren’t good enough, how will we ever live up to the standard set by God?
The Good News is that we don’t have to. By no means should we give up and cease to try to be a righteous person, but we have a scandalous truth to live by when we fall short.
2 Corinthians 5:21 says:
‘For God made Christ, who never sinned, to be the offering for our sin, so that we could be made right with God through Christ.’
This is the Gospel.
If you are feeling perpetually weighed down by guilt, please consider talking to someone you trust. Honesty and the recognition that we need help can often be the first step to living free from the guilt that haunts us.
Questions to Consider
- Why do you think people feel guilty?
How do you deal with feelings of guilt when they arise?
How can you embrace confession, repentance and forgiveness as part of your journey towards living free from guilt?