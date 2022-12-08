by Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Coordinator, CBN Europe
Jealousy
Jealousy: noun – resentment against a rival, a person enjoying success or advantage, etc., or against another’s success or advantage itself.
Have you ever had an argument with someone…in your head? You imagine what you would say, then what they would say back. And on and on it goes. The argument is completely fictitious, yet it conjures up very real feelings.
This is what jealousy can be like. It presents itself as real but, as we heard in the creative video debrief, it exaggerates a situation based on assumption.
Let us take the situation that unfolds in the creative video. Two men are having a seemingly innocent conversation which ends up as a heated fight. One makes a thoughtless throw-away comment which leads the other to exaggerate the perceived relationship between his wife and her co-worker. Before we know it, the imaginary conversation has become a physical fight.
Jealousy took root.
As described in the video, jealousy – in essence – is insecurity. Insecurity at the thought of losing something of value to another.
Jealousy can cause us to walk around with dark shades on, looking sceptically at people and situations around us. It can taint reality and lead us to say and do things that we normally wouldn’t.
This unmerited favour of salvation should give us confidence that whatever is meant for us is for us and no one and nothing can remove from us what God has purposed for us.
Romans 5:8 says this:
‘But God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners.’
Ephesians 3:17 and 19 say:
‘Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong.’
And…
‘May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God.’
These scriptures give us a powerful understanding that, in Christ, we have all that we need. We are complete, lacking nothing. We are secure; nothing is going to be taken from us that God has ordained for us. Allow this truth to settle into your heart and comfort you from any feelings of jealousy.
If you are struggling with jealousy today, please speak to someone you trust. Jealousy often loses its power when it is voiced and brought out into the open.
Questions to consider
- Who or what evokes feelings of jealousy in you?
Why do you think this is?
What are some practical steps you can take to ensure that you don’t act foolishly on feelings of jealousy? e.g., Sharing your feelings with a trusted friend or mentor.