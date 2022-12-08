Jealousy

Jealousy: noun – resentment against a rival, a person enjoying success or advantage, etc., or against another’s success or advantage itself.

Have you ever had an argument with someone…in your head? You imagine what you would say, then what they would say back. And on and on it goes. The argument is completely fictitious, yet it conjures up very real feelings.

This is what jealousy can be like. It presents itself as real but, as we heard in the creative video debrief, it exaggerates a situation based on assumption.

Let us take the situation that unfolds in the creative video. Two men are having a seemingly innocent conversation which ends up as a heated fight. One makes a thoughtless throw-away comment which leads the other to exaggerate the perceived relationship between his wife and her co-worker. Before we know it, the imaginary conversation has become a physical fight.

Jealousy took root.

As described in the video, jealousy – in essence – is insecurity. Insecurity at the thought of losing something of value to another.

Jealousy can cause us to walk around with dark shades on, looking sceptically at people and situations around us. It can taint reality and lead us to say and do things that we normally wouldn’t.