Grief

Grief: noun – keen mental suffering or distress over affliction or loss; sharp sorrow; painful regret.

Life throws many twists and turns our way, often without warning.

It’s unlikely that you will meet an individual who has had a ‘straightforward’ life.

One of the events that life can present us is when we lose something…or someone.

This loss can cause many difficult emotions – anger, frustration or stress. But grief is a state that most commonly follows a loss.

As discussed in the debrief portion of the GRIEF video, time can play a huge part in our grieving. Sometimes we can feel as if we have no right to grieve the loss because we didn’t possess the thing we have lost for long enough.

This is not necessarily the case.

The level to which you attach yourself to the thing or person will often dictate the depth of grief you experience.