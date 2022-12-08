Shame

Shame: noun – the painful feeling arising from the consciousness of something dishonourable, improper, ridiculous, etc., done by oneself or another.

There is no other feeling like shame.

It brings with it a sense that we are being followed, that we cannot escape it.

Guilt is a similar but a different emotion. Where guilt is usually attached to an action, shame attacks our identity.

Guilt says, ‘you shouldn’t have lied,’ shame says, ‘you’re a liar.’

Shame impacts the core of who we are and can make us feel that we are a worthless person.

1 John 3:20 says this:

‘Even if we feel guilty, God is greater than our feelings, and he knows everything.’

This scripture addresses the fact that God is bigger than any emotion we may feel. It assures us that He knows us—the true us—and loves us anyway.