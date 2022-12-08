by Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Coordinator, CBN Europe
Shame
Shame: noun – the painful feeling arising from the consciousness of something dishonourable, improper, ridiculous, etc., done by oneself or another.
There is no other feeling like shame.
It brings with it a sense that we are being followed, that we cannot escape it.
Guilt is a similar but a different emotion. Where guilt is usually attached to an action, shame attacks our identity.
Guilt says, ‘you shouldn’t have lied,’ shame says, ‘you’re a liar.’
Shame impacts the core of who we are and can make us feel that we are a worthless person.
1 John 3:20 says this:
‘Even if we feel guilty, God is greater than our feelings, and he knows everything.’
This scripture addresses the fact that God is bigger than any emotion we may feel. It assures us that He knows us—the true us—and loves us anyway.
By dissecting our feelings of shame and submitting them to God, we give ourselves a greater chance of living free from shame, long-term.
In Psalm 139:1-5 says this:
O Lord, you have examined my heart and know everything about me.
You know when I sit down or stand up.
You know my thoughts even when I’m far away.
You see me when I travel and when I rest at home.
You know everything I do.
You know what I am going to say even before I say it, Lord.
You go before me and follow me.
You place your hand of blessing on my head.
God knows us so well. He knows our motives and our processes. Nothing we do evades Him. Because of this, we can be certain that He knows our shame. He knows it at its root and knows how we can be rid of it.
If you are struggling with shame right now, take some time to journal it out with God. Perhaps write letters – not to be sent, but just to help you process what has happened that caused the feelings of shame.
Sometimes shame can reoccur and will need to be dealt with again. Do not lose heart. If shame has taken a deep root, it may take some time to work through it to eventually walk free.
Questions to Consider
- Can you think of a time when you have felt ashamed?
-
What happened?
-
How can you move past shame into a space of freedom again?