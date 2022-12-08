by Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Coordinator, CBN Europe
Fear
Fear: noun – a distressing emotion aroused by impending danger, evil, pain, etc., whether the threat is real or imagined; the feeling or condition of being afraid.
We are born with two fears – the fear of falling and the fear of loud noises.
As life journeys on, we sometimes pick up additional fears that weave themselves into the fabric of our being.
Much like in the creative video, fear creeps in and dominates without invitation or request.
Fear makes us a prisoner, isolating us and making us feel alone.
Psalm 23:4 tells us:
‘Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me.’
God is love by His very nature, so we can trust and believe that there is no fear in Him as He expels it from our lives.
This scripture promises us God’s presence even when we are facing life’s most frightening circumstances. He does not stand far off, but promises to be close beside us in our darkest valleys.
God is a loving God; His character traits are scattered throughout the Bible. We can trust that He is good because He says He is, and His words are life and truth.
1 John 4:18 says this:
‘Such love has no fear, because perfect love expels all fear. If we are afraid, it is for fear of punishment, and this shows that we have not fully experienced his perfect love.’
One way that we can proactively fight fear is by consuming truth and absorbing it into our hearts and minds. A way to do this is by reading scripture and even committing key verses to memory for times of need.
John 8:32 says:
‘And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”’
Scripture embeds comforting and courage-building truth into our lives, which combats fear.
Question to Consider
- What makes you feel most afraid?
How do you handle that feeling of intense fear?
What are some scriptures you can employ to help you combat the feeling of fear when it arises?