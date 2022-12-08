Fear

Fear: noun – a distressing emotion aroused by impending danger, evil, pain, etc., whether the threat is real or imagined; the feeling or condition of being afraid.

We are born with two fears – the fear of falling and the fear of loud noises.

As life journeys on, we sometimes pick up additional fears that weave themselves into the fabric of our being.

Much like in the creative video, fear creeps in and dominates without invitation or request.

Fear makes us a prisoner, isolating us and making us feel alone.

Psalm 23:4 tells us:

‘Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me.’