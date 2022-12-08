Anger

Anger: noun a strong feeling of displeasure and belligerence aroused by a wrong; wrath; ire.

It’s important to clarify at the outset (as it was in the video debrief) that anger, in and of itself, is not a bad thing. Anger can be assigned to situations of injustice and wrongdoing, which is a good thing when handled in a healthy manner.

Anger, when rooted in pride, can have a deeply negative effect. When we place ourselves as judge and jury over a particular situation, we elevate ourselves to a position we were never meant to hold.

Proverbs 29:11 says this:

‘Fools vent their anger, but the wise quietly hold it back.’

It is important to remember that we are not the judge and that every person needs to be treated with consideration, no matter how angry we may feel towards them.

James 1:19-20 says:

‘Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters: You must all be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to get angry. Human anger does not produce the righteousness God desires.’