Anger
Anger: noun a strong feeling of displeasure and belligerence aroused by a wrong; wrath; ire.
It’s important to clarify at the outset (as it was in the video debrief) that anger, in and of itself, is not a bad thing. Anger can be assigned to situations of injustice and wrongdoing, which is a good thing when handled in a healthy manner.
Anger, when rooted in pride, can have a deeply negative effect. When we place ourselves as judge and jury over a particular situation, we elevate ourselves to a position we were never meant to hold.
Proverbs 29:11 says this:
‘Fools vent their anger, but the wise quietly hold it back.’
It is important to remember that we are not the judge and that every person needs to be treated with consideration, no matter how angry we may feel towards them.
James 1:19-20 says:
‘Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters: You must all be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to get angry. Human anger does not produce the righteousness God desires.’
Righteousness is our goal here. Living right with God is always going to be more important than executing our own brand of justice upon our perpetrators. When we STOP, LISTEN, then ACT, we give ourselves a better chance of handling the situation the way God would want us to.
STOP – Take a step back, breathe, and assess what has happened and how you feel. What is going to be the best outcome in this situation, even if you are deeply hurt and angry right now?
LISTEN – Take into consideration all accounts. Address and confront the situation in a gentle way, bearing in mind that you are not the judge.
ACT – Attack the problem, not the person. How can we act to resolve this in a healthy way?
We are encouraged to live at peace with everyone, not avenge ourselves (see Romans 12:18-19). Vengeance is the Lord’s and, as He sees each and every person and situation with crystal clear clarity, it is always best to leave judgement to Him.
Questions to consider
- How can you remind yourself to STOP, LISTEN, and ACT when you are feeling angry?
What benefits do you think will come from not taking judgement into your own hands?
Why is it important to make sure you don’t lash out in anger or in ways you may regret later?