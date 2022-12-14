Paul and the Shipwreck

Woah! It’s the last day of our devotional! Have you enjoyed yourself? What has been your favourite SuperLesson?

Well, we’ve had quite a few adventures with Superbook, but Paul and the shipwreck will always stay with me!

When I was trying to help others, there were so many things in the way, and I was ready to give up. It felt like no matter what I did, there was another thing in my way.

Paul also felt this way! Paul faced lots of difficult things as he listened to God’s instructions. However, he relied on Jesus to overcome all obstacles. When we are weak, Jesus gives us His power!

If you’re feeling frustrated or upset because of situations in your life that you can’t help or control, then read this verse. It sure helps me!

“My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.”

– 2 Corinthians 12:9

Instead of taking away the problem, God promised to give Paul the power and strength to overcome it. We all have weaknesses, temptations and difficulties that we face each day, yet we do not have to face them on our own. Jesus will give us His power.

Our final SuperChallenge is this:

Take 5 minutes to write down 3 things that you find difficult, and then pray to God and ask him to make you strong so that you can tackle them, just like Paul did!

Thanks for joining us over the past few days!

Chris, Joy and Gizmo 🙂