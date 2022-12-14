Noah and the Ark

Hey there – it’s Gizmo!

Wow, what an adventure Noah and the Ark was!

Sometimes life can feel a bit like the flood Noah experienced, can’t it? A bit wobbly and sometimes a little bit worrying. We don’t know what to do, and like that flood water, it can overwhelm us (that means it takes up all the space in our brain, so much so that we can find it hard to think of the good things).

It’s okay to feel overwhelmed, even robots like me feel that way sometimes! But we have a God who can make us feel better again!

When I feel overwhelmed, I remember this SuperVerse:

“When I send clouds over the earth, the rainbow will appear in the clouds, and I will remember My covenant with you and with all living creatures. Never again will the floodwaters destroy all life.”

– Genesis 9:14-15 (ICB)

The rainbows we see in the sky are signs of God’s promises! This verse reminds me that God is a promise-maker and a promise-keeper!

Your SuperChallenge today is to draw/paint/collage a rainbow, and on the back, write what promises God has made to you! (Hint: If you don’t know any, ask a family member to look through the bible with you! His Word holds all His promises!)

See you soon!

Gizmo 🙂