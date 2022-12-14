David and Goliath – A Giant Adventure

How do you feel about the world around you? Does it sometimes feel really big and out of your control? My dad, Mr. Quantum, says that I don’t need to fear world events or things out of my control because God holds everything in His hands. It doesn’t stop me and my friends from being scared sometimes though.

My Mum sits with me and we read the bible together every morning. This morning she was reading the story of David and Goliath in the book of Joshua, little does she know, I’ve met David before! Haha!

I remember watching David go into that fight with Goliath. David was only a kid, and He was about to fight a giant! Why wasn’t he scared? I feared playing the guitar, let alone standing up to Goliath! The Bible has the answer!

Our SuperVerse says this:

“Remember that I commanded you to be strong and brave. So don’t be afraid. The Lord your God will be with you everywhere you go.”

– Joshua 1:9 (ICB)

God commands us – that means he tells us – to be strong and brave, because He is always with us!

So today, your SuperChallenge is to write 3 things you’re scared of, and then ask your family to pray with you about them! Try and memorise the SuperVerse so you can say it whenever you feel scared or worried!

See you tomorrow for day 2 with Joy!

Bye!

Chris 🙂