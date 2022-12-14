Daniel and the Lion’s Den – ROAR!

Hi there! Welcome to Day 2!

When Superbook took Chris and I to see Daniel in the Lion’s Den, I was so confused. Daniel never doubted God, He prayed to Him all the time and trusted God, but He was still thrown into the Lion’s Den. Even so, the Lions didn’t eat him! He was completely unharmed! Our SuperVerse today helped explain to me why Daniel was safe in the Lion’s Den:

“Depend on the Lord. Trust him, and he will take care of you.”

– Psalm 37:5

We all go through difficult times sometimes, don’t we? Maybe there’s a tough situation at school or things at home are difficult. We do not need to worry though. God asks us to simply trust Him, just like Daniel did. When we pray, and ask for God to help us, He tells us what to do. We just need to listen.

My mum says she doesn’t have all the answers why things are hard sometimes, but she told me that God does!

So today, our SuperChallenge is to pray to God and ask Him to help us when things get tricky. If you think you can hear God telling you something, write it down and then stick it somewhere, like your mirror or your fridge!

Chris will be taking you through Day 3 tomorrow!

See you soon!

Joy 🙂