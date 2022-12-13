UNCONDITIONAL

“….I have loved you with an everlasting love; Therefore, with lovingkindness, I have drawn you.”

Jeremiah 31:3 NKJV

Today, and every day, you are loved by a Heavenly Father whose love is unconditional. His love is eternal and it lasts forever. He is continually faithful, and His unfailing loving-kindness is seen through His words and actions. His loving-kindness is an expression of the love and kindness within His heart, frequently shown to His children. He knew you before you were conceived. Before you took your first breath, He chose to lavish His love upon you and continues to do so.

Like two magnets when the opposite poles come together, the magnetic field pulls or draws them together, making it difficult to separate. When we draw near and allow our heart to become open and transparent before Him, His love draws and infuses into the depths of our being, dispersing every heartache and fear.

There is no substitute for the genuine expression of being loved by a Heavenly Father. To be loved and accepted is the deepest longing that we all yearn for and desire. To be known and loved by a perfect Father who is for us and not against us is the ideal scenario. He longs that we know Him and walk in His ways.

Pray this prayer with me:

Father,

I thank you that you have loved me with an everlasting love. Even before I took my first breath, you knew me, and each day you choose to lavish your love upon me. May each beat of my heart beat in time with yours. Continually draw me close to you so that I would know your ways. Show me how to love others the way that you love them and may my life demonstrate your goodness and kindness in my actions and my words.

In Jesus’ name, amen.