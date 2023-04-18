The God of Present Comfort

In a letter written to the Corinthian Church, God is called “The Father of compassion and the God of all comfort.” That is who stands by you, near you, and all around you right now.

In your hurt, pain, and loss, there is a beautiful, healing psalm for you to wrap around yourself like a warm blanket. It’s a promise and a heart cry that says “The LORD is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” We don’t have a God who is distant, we have one who is close, active in love, compassionate, and perfect in comfort.

Not only is He with you to care and to comfort, but also to provide a safe place. What need is there for a safe place during grief? To be absolutely real, honest, and raw. To express every emotion that rises to the surface. Without fear of judgement or worry that you shouldn’t feel this way. He alone knows how you truly feel.

Before you’ve even said or expressed anything, He knows and He comes with compassion and love. He knows when you need to be listened to and understood. He knows when you need help working out what to do. The Psalmist says, “Even before a word is on my tongue, behold, O LORD, You know it altogether.”