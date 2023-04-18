Receiving Comfort, Giving Comfort

After Paul tells the Corinthian Church about the “Father of compassion and the God of all comfort”, he tells them that the comfort they have received is also the comfort they can give out. “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” It’s so important here not to presume God is disregarding your hurt and pain by telling you to help others. The pattern is your comfort, within your hurt, first. It’s from a place of having been comforted that we understand what is needed in someone else’s hurt.

One of the most beautiful things about God is that He redeems what is broken and transforms it into something whole. Whether it’s months or years down the line, God wants to take the hurt of your loss and transform it into the beauty of life. Remember, not without bringing you comfort first. But after, and only after, will He use what you’ve gone through to bring comfort into someone else’s loss.