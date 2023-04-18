The God of Future Comfort

Yesterday we learned that God is the God who comforts us now; in every present moment; in our time of greatest need and hurt. Today we learn about the same God who brings comfort for the months and years ahead of us.

Grief is one of those things that will get easier but can often be felt at unexpected moments. Perhaps it’s a person’s face; someone’s personality; a smell; a sight; or an experience that reminds you of who or what has been lost.

It’s not easy because in a sense it can remind you of the empty space that has been left. Friend, let me encourage you today, if you’ll let Him and look for Him, He can fill that space with His goodness and comfort.

As we heard, Rob lost his father at an early age and wondered who would show him what his father wasn’t able to. What happens to the space that’s left? The empty space hurts because it’s a reminder of what’s been lost. But we have a God who knows this, who understands, and who cares. Rob experienced this firsthand.

He experienced the love and care of God over the months and years that came. He says, “God provided someone to fill in that gap, to make sure I wasn’t missing out on that experience.” God knew, as well as Rob, that this wouldn’t replace the memory of his father. But it would make that grieving process just a little more bearable.