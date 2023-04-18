Danny’s Story

Danny’s story is not necessarily one that is uncommon. In the modern western world, we often look to things like alcohol, drugs, sex and career to distract us from the aching in our souls.

Like Danny, many try to live with these ‘crutches’ and, eventually, they all crumble. They were never meant to carry the full weight of our need for love. More specifically, our need for God’s love.

Danny had a radical experience with Jesus that caused him to turn his life around. Not all of us have that, we simply have this gnawing feeling that something is missing from this life.

In his words, Danny said:

“I chased after so many things to bring fulfilment. None of them did.”

The events that took place in Danny’s life that eventually led him back to the God he had given his life to as a young man somewhat resemble the life of a character in the Bible.

The Prodigal Son.

Pause right now and read Luke 15:11-32.