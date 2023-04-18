Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
Be Aware
We have come a long way through committing to God, turning our backs on the things that don’t satisfy and then seeking the heart of God for purpose and direction.
Today, we discuss a slightly heavier topic – taking caution.
Allow me to explain…
The Bible says this in John 10:10 TPT:
‘A thief has only one thing in mind—he wants to steal, slaughter, and destroy. But I have come to give you everything in abundance, more than you expect – life in its fullness until you overflow!’
It may come as a surprise to you that you have an enemy. His name is Satan and his sole purpose for existence is to steal from, kill and destroy your life.
Thankfully, we are on the side of God who, through Jesus Christ, has already defeated the enemy and taken back the keys of death. We are safe and secure in Him.
Be diligent, putting on your armour daily, so that you can stand firm in the battle.
However, it is worth noting that in pursuing and living a purpose-filled life, you may attract the attention of the enemy. The last thing he wants is for passionate Christians to walk the earth, sharing their faith and seeing souls won for the Kingdom of God.
To that end we must be vigilant in guarding our hearts and minds.
Pause and read Ephesians 6:10-20.
We have hope, my friends! We have a full set of armour to defend us against the enemy’s attacks.
Be diligent, putting on your armour daily, so that you can stand firm in the battle.
My hope and prayer are that you have found a new direction throughout this devotional. It is not an overnight pursuit, but a lifelong one. Be confident that passionate and purposeful living is possible. All we need to do is chase it down!