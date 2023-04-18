Be Aware

We have come a long way through committing to God, turning our backs on the things that don’t satisfy and then seeking the heart of God for purpose and direction.

Today, we discuss a slightly heavier topic – taking caution.

Allow me to explain…

The Bible says this in John 10:10 TPT:

‘A thief has only one thing in mind—he wants to steal, slaughter, and destroy. But I have come to give you everything in abundance, more than you expect – life in its fullness until you overflow!’

It may come as a surprise to you that you have an enemy. His name is Satan and his sole purpose for existence is to steal from, kill and destroy your life.

Thankfully, we are on the side of God who, through Jesus Christ, has already defeated the enemy and taken back the keys of death. We are safe and secure in Him.