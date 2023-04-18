God predestined us before we were born to do good works on the earth (see Ephesians 2:10). He carved and created a life for us that would be fulfilling, enriching and even challenging at times! We were designed to live within the confines of God’s love, it is where we flourish most.

The best way to discover God’s plan for our lives is to ask Him!

Spend some time in focused prayer, perhaps even an extended period of time, and seek the heart of God for your life. God promises us that when we pray, He will listen. He promises us in scripture that when we look for Him wholeheartedly, we will find Him.

If you are struggling to discern what God is saying, you could also ask a leader or mentor in your church to help you discover what God wants to do in your life. There are many people in the body of Christ who have the gift of prophecy and giving words of knowledge and encouragement. There is no shame in seeking these people out and asking for their guided input.

Have fun! Enjoy seeking God for direction and purpose. He loves to give good gifts to His children and the gift of a purpose-driven life is one of those gifts.