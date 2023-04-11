Forgiveness

Yesterday we explored what it means to deal with pain caused by an offence. We journeyed methods of how you can express that pain in a healthy way, rather than holding onto it.

Today we want to look at the final stage in the process – forgiveness.

Before we dive into how to forgive, it is important to address why we forgive.

“For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.”

(Matthew 6:14-15)

Hopefully we will reach a stage where we want to forgive without needing a reason, but if ever we needed a reason to forgive, the above verse gives us one.

It is said that unforgiveness is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to be harmed. It just doesn’t work. In order to be restored from a hurt, we need to acknowledge the offence, process the pain it has caused and let it go through forgiveness.