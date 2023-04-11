Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
Pain
Yesterday we looked at what it means to be offended. We discussed what the Bible tells us to do when we are hurt and how best to deal with revenge.
Today we want to address the very real pain that can be caused by someone’s offense.
Though we are not to take revenge into our own hands, we are still potentially left with a bruised or broken heart.
What do we do with it?
Like a child that has fallen and cut their knee, it is always going to be most beneficial for us to bring our hurt to God.
Pour out your heart to God. Tell Him all about it. Let Him know how hurt you are and why.
You may have heard it said, ‘throne before phone.’ This simply means that we are best to take our issues to God rather than gossip about them to other people.
The Bible says:
‘Whoever conceals an offense promotes love, but whoever gossips about it separates friends.’
(Proverbs 17:9 CSB)
One produces a solution; another spreads the pain and unrighteousness around.
Psalm 62:8 says this:
‘O my people, trust in him at all times. Pour out your heart to him, for God is our refuge.’
God is a safe place. He’s not going to run off and share your pain with someone else, He can be trusted with your pain and, more importantly, with your heart. He is Jehovah Rapha, the God who heals.
Here are a few more ways that you can take your distress to God:
- Journal – Write down how you are feeling and the events that have taken place. Ask God to heal you and help you to reconcile and move on.
- Worship – Sing out to God. Songs of lament are a real thing! Share your pain with Him and end your time in praise that God loves you and has your best interests at heart.
- Counsel – If God leads you to step out and share the events that have caused you pain with another trusted individual, do so with integrity and honesty. Avoid gossip and simply share your heart with a view to seeing resolution, rather than shaming.
Healing from pain is possible and tomorrow we will look at the best way to achieve that – forgiveness.