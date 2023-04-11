Pain

Yesterday we looked at what it means to be offended. We discussed what the Bible tells us to do when we are hurt and how best to deal with revenge.

Today we want to address the very real pain that can be caused by someone’s offense.

Though we are not to take revenge into our own hands, we are still potentially left with a bruised or broken heart.

What do we do with it?

Like a child that has fallen and cut their knee, it is always going to be most beneficial for us to bring our hurt to God.

Pour out your heart to God. Tell Him all about it. Let Him know how hurt you are and why.

You may have heard it said, ‘throne before phone.’ This simply means that we are best to take our issues to God rather than gossip about them to other people.

The Bible says:

‘Whoever conceals an offense promotes love, but whoever gossips about it separates friends.’

(Proverbs 17:9 CSB)