Jesus, Our Example continued…

As we continue this journey up the mountain to overcome addiction, let me remind you why we follow the footsteps of Jesus. He tells us, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matt 11:28-30). This is why we follow His way.

Lesson 3: He spent quality time with the Father

Jesus, the Son of God, beautifully modelled to us quality time with the Father. Throughout His time on earth, with all the temptations, expectations and demands upon His time, He still prioritised time with the Father to pray (Mark 1:35; Luke 6:12-13; Matt 14:13).

If Jesus did that, surely, we should. If there was someone who was going to remind you of who you are; someone who loved you as you are but loved you so much that they wanted better for you; someone who would give all they had for you; who so desperately wanted you to live in freedom and had the pathway to it, would you want to spend time with them? My guess is you would. This is why, when facing addiction, quality time with the Father is so vital.