Rest

“Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from Him.”

“Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from Him.”

– Psalm 62:1, 5

It is my hope and prayer, that over the past week, you’ve begun to see the freedom that is found in Jesus. You’ve begun to realise you can have new life through the one who has overcome. In Jesus, your chains can be broken. In Jesus, you can overcome addiction. In Jesus, you can learn to live in freedom. And finally, in Jesus, you can find rest.

In the book of Genesis, we are told that after God had worked for 6 days, He rested on the 7th day. He never left that place of rest and when we enter into a relationship with Him, through Jesus, we too enter His rest.

It isn’t mainly a physical rest, and it isn’t mainly an emotional rest, nor is it mainly a mental rest (though it can include all of these), but the rest we enter is a spiritual rest. The sort that comes from knowing God’s got this. That comes from not only a new life but knowing all the promises we have in that new life.