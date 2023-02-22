Learning to Live in Freedom

In the Old Testament there’s a story about the Israelites, how, after they’d left their place of slavery and ventured into freedom towards the promised land, they began remembering some interesting things.

They remembered how comfortable they were, how well-fed and cared for they were, how enjoyable life was back then. It’s interesting…because none of that was true! The reality was, they were worked ruthlessly, their lives were made bitter and cruel and they suffered with a broken spirit.

How was it possible that they remembered something completely different? Let me offer a few suggestions:

When you make it to the top of the mountain and you’ve overcome your addiction, you’re presented with a vast new scenery before you. It can look overwhelming and intimidating leaving you feeling fearful of the unknown, especially if addiction is all you’ve known for many years.

At that pinnacle moment, you can either trust in the promises of God or let fear envelope you. The Israelites looked at a new scenery and allowed fear to have the loudest voice. When fear has the loudest voice, it opens up room for the enemy to whisper lies.