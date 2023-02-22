An Unspoken Chain

If you’ve ever carried a heavy bag on your back for a long time, you’ll know it begins to feel heavier and heavier as time goes on. Eventually, it becomes too much for your body to handle.

You’re faced with two options: carry on and suffer as it pulls you down, stopping you from moving forward, or take it off and feel the incredible freedom and weightlessness of your body. Like carrying a heavy bag, we can be weighed down by hidden secrets.

We can carry the weight of addiction on our backs and try to hide what’s inside. Usually, it’s feelings of guilt, shame, fear and isolation that stop us from sharing our struggles. We can become ensnared and stopped from moving forward, from growing.

What often happens is rather than overcoming the addiction, the ‘hidden’ weight becomes more and more visible to others, seeping out in bitterness, anger, jealousy and other destructive traits.