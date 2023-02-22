The Unseen Chain

Maybe you’re new to the idea of ‘breaking chains’ or maybe you’ve grown up around this language, either way, sometimes it can feel a little too ethereal when all we want is something tangible.

We want something we can relate to, something we can understand. By no means am I a scientist but I’ve learnt a few significant things about our brains. Without venturing into too much detail they contain particular chemicals and pathways designed to help us feel, learn and remember.

As we become addicted to something we begin rewiring those pathways and training our brains to act and respond in ways they were never intended to do. As the enjoyment of our addiction subsides, our brains still remember what it used to feel like and the hunger to have that again continues, despite the negative impact it can have.

One of the Holy Spirit’s titles in the Bible is ‘Counsellor’. Jesus explains to His disciples that He will send the Counsellor to guide you into all truth (John 14:16-17). He is the best Counsellor because he remains with you every moment of every day, always ready to remind you of the truth.

When we begin a relationship with Jesus, we’re given a completely new status, one that says ‘free’. However, just because that’s what we are, it doesn’t mean we automatically think that way.