It’s All About Balance

A healthy work-life balance can be difficult to achieve. What once was a role that we loved can become a position we find difficult because our work-life balance has gotten out of hand.

With demands on both sides – work and at home – we can find ourselves in one of two places:

Giving over and above in both areas of our lives, leaving us frazzled and burned out.

Giving over and above in one area of our lives, whilst the other slips. We can then feel out of control and anxious, sometimes even fearful.

Neither scenario is positive, and both leave us with unhealthy anxiety.

My aim today is not to tell you how to live your life or how to approach your work. You know your own working and personal life far better than I do. My aim today is to encourage you that both our work and personal lives are important. Healthy balance between the two is achievable.

Let’s look at what the Bible says about work and the implications this verse has for our home life as well:

‘Work willingly at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people. Remember that the Lord will give you an inheritance as your reward, and that the Master you are serving is Christ.’

(Colossians 3:23-24)