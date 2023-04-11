Workplace Leaders

Unless you work alone, it is likely that there is a hierarchy in your place of work. Managers, leaders, supervisors, directors, bosses. Individuals who are set over others to ensure that everyone is looked after, and the work is being completed.

Whether you have a good relationship with your workplace leader/s or not, the Bible is clear about how we are to treat those who lead us in any capacity. 1 Timothy 2:1-2 NIV says this:

‘I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people – for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.’

So, in this context, for things to go peacefully for us at work, we are to pray for our workplace leaders. Rather than praying for their workload or responsibilities per se, it can be a good practice to go deeper and pray for your leaders’ character. This can look like praying that our leaders have the following attributes:

Wisdom

God says in His word that He will not be angry with us if we ask Him for wisdom (see James 1:5). I am sure He would not be mad at us for asking for wisdom for another either! For a workplace to function healthily, the leader/s need to have understanding – understanding of people and of the job at hand. Spend some time praying this over your workplace leader/s.

Peaceful

It can be fun to work in an environment that is energetic and innovative. But to work in a chaotic place is unnerving and can rob us of a sense of job security. Pray that your leader will cultivate a working environment that is peaceful and in order. Pray also that they have a peaceful disposition themselves.