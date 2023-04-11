Office Politics

Social politics is likely something that you had hoped you had left in the playground.

Sadly, it can follow us into our adult life too. More specifically – into our work life.

Competitiveness, game-playing, power-struggles and favouritism are all characteristics of office politics and are all very destructive to a workplace.

We are encouraged to reject social politics in the workplace and live not as the world does but as employees of faith.

What does this look like?

This looks like avoiding competitiveness. Scripture says this:

‘Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.’

(Romans 12:10 NIV)

This scripture cuts straight through a competitive attitude! Rather than being self-seeking or having a ‘me first’ mentality, scripture and Christian culture calls us to put one another first. This means sometimes having to take second place – or even coming last! We are to honour one another, being devoted to one another in love.